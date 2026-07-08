Astros GM Dana Brown Says Top Pitching Prospect Could Soon Make MLB Debut

The Houston Astros are making a tweak to their starting pitching staff. And according to Houston's general manager, one of the franchise's top prospects is in the running for a spot in the big league rotation.

The Astros optioned right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows to Triple-A following his start on Monday, in which he gave up seven earned runs on nine hits against the Washington Nationals. In his place for the time being, Houston called up right-handed reliever Alimber Santa, who pitched the final two innings of the Astros' combined no-hitter in May. But, eventually, they'll need a fifth starter to replace Burrows in the rotation. That's where right-handed pitcher Ethan Pecko could come into play, according to Astros general manager Dana Brown.

Brown said that Pecko, Houston's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, "is an option to join the rotation in Burrows' place," according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. Houston's general manager also mentioned right-hander Ronel Blanco as a candidate for the vacant spot in the team's starting pitching staff. Since Burrows pitched on Monday, the Astros have time to make a decision, especially with the All-Star break quickly approaching. But either way, many Houston fans are likely excited to hear that Pecko could be on the verge of making his big league debut.

Ethan Pecko has pitched his way into the conversation to join the Astros' rotation

Jul 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; General view inside Daikin Park before the game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros selected Pecko with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Towson University. The young righty has steadily progressed through Houston's farm system since then, making his first Double-A start in 2024 and his Triple-A debut in 2025.

So far this season, Pecko has a 4.30 ERA in 15 minor league games, striking out 61 hitters in 60 2/3 innings. Most recently, though, the 23-year-old was named the Pacific Coast League's Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 2.48 ERA in five games. He struck out 20 batters in 29 innings last month and held opposing hitters to a .206 batting average.

The first half of the 2026 season hasn't gone the way the Astros likely envisioned. They entered Tuesday's action third in the American League West with a 45-48 record. That makes Houston an interesting team to monitor ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But, for the time being, it seems like the Astros will look at internal options to fill the spot in their rotation. And several Houston fans will now be curious to see if Pecko could make his MLB debut before the All-Star break.