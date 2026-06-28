Astros Expected to Bolster Bullpen With Top Prospect Miguel Ullola

The Houston Astros are reportedly calling up one of the organization's top pitching prospects for his big league debut.

Right-hander Miguel Ullola is set to join the Astros' bullpen, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome. The 24-year-old is Houston's No. 11 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline and was the franchise's highest-ranked hurler to end 2025 at No. 6. The Astros have yet to announce this promotion, but the young righty could make his MLB debut as early as Sunday if this move is confirmed.

Ullola signed with Houston in 2021 out of the Dominican Republic and has steadily progressed through the franchise's farm system since then. He's pitched in 133 minor league games to date, and 86 of those were starts. But recently, the 24-year-old has been used out of the bullpen for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and his success in that role has set him up for his first chance to pitch in the majors.

What should Astros fans expect from Miguel Ullola?

Hooks pitcher Miguel Ullola throws a pitch on Opening Night at Whataburger Field on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall, Ullola has produced a 5.48 ERA in 20 Triple-A games this year with 64 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings. But those numbers don't tell the whole story of the young hurler's 2026 campaign. The 24-year-old has a 6.21 ERA in 10 Triple-A starts this season, compared to a 2.70 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

Ullola's first game out of the bullpen this year came on May 30. He's had nine outings in relief so far in June, and eight of them have been scoreless performances. The right-hander gave up a three-run homer on June 7 but hasn't allowed an earned run in any other relief appearance this season.

The Astros might be an interesting team to keep an eye on at this year's trade deadline. Houston heads into Sunday's action with a 41-44 record. It doesn't seem like the Astros are considering trading away key players like lefty-swinging slugger Yordan Alvarez or closer Josh Hader at this time. But, either way, how Houston plays over the next few weeks could impact whether the organization is a buyer or seller at the deadline.

For Ullola, though, he'll seemingly have the chance to showcase his talents in the majors. And based on how he performs, the young prospect could carve out a role in Houston's bullpen.