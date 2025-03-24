Athletics' Addition of No. 7 Prospect to Roster Could Have Fans Seeing Double in 2025
No, the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t trade infielder Max Muncy.
But it’s OK if any fans are confused if they flip through the box scores and see Max Muncy in the lineup of the Athletics.
There are two of them, one in Sacramento with the A's and the other with the Dodgers.
The No. 7 prospect in the Athletics farm system, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, that Max Muncy was a non-roster invitee to spring training, and he was informed Sunday by manager Mark Kotsay that he made the team.
The Athletics open the season Thursday against the Seattle Mariners.
“It was surreal,” Muncy said after hearing the news, per MLB.com. “A little unexpected. I thought I was getting sent down. But he was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to have you out in Seattle.’ I just couldn’t be more excited.”
The two Muncys have met. The Los Angeles Muncy made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City against the other Muncy’s Triple-A Las Vegas team last season.
And they actually have things in common, outside of baseball. Consider these two nuggets from Sarah Langs, MLB.com researcher.
First, they share the same birthdate: Aug. 25. The veteran Muncy was born in 1990. The rookie Muncy was born in 2002.
Next, the A’s drafted both of them. The Dodgers’ Muncy was selected in the fifth round of the 2012 draft after a college career at Baylor. The Athletics took the younger Muncy in the first round in 2021 out of high school in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
There are a couple of other things the Athletics’ Muncy probably wouldn’t mind sharing with the Dodgers’ Muncy.
How about two World Series titles and two All-Star selections – or more?
The Athletics travel to Los Angeles to meet the Dodgers in a May 13-15 series – the only meeting of the teams this season.
No, you won’t be seeing double.
Related MiLB Stories
WELL DONE: Former teacher, Uber driver has a new job title: Catcher for the New York Yankees. CLICK HERE:
PROMOTION: Richard Fritts has gone from prospect ranks to the Boston Red Sox starting rotation. CLICK HERE:
UP NORTH: The son of a Hall of Famer is in the mix to make the Opening Day roster of the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE: