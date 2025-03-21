Son of Hall of Famer in the Mix to Make Opening Day Roster of Toronto Blue Jays
Opening Day in the major leagues. Less than one week away.
Just who will be included on that roster that takes the field for manager John Schneider on Thursday when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles?
The Blue Jays trimmed their players in spring training by two on Friday, optioning infielder Leo Jimenez and outfielder Joey Loperfido to Triple-A Buffalo.
But decisions remain. And MLB Pipeline, in its look at Top 30 prospects for each team that could make the Opening Day roster for each team, pointed to two Blue Jays: outfielder Alan Roden, the No. 5 prospect in the farm system, and Will Wagner, the No. 9 prospect.
(As a side note, how many franchises can say they have not one, but two sons of National Baseball Hall of Fame members on the roster? The Blue Jays could if the son of 2025 enshrinee Billy Wagner joins the son of Vladmir Guerrero. It could have been three if Cavan Biggio had stuck with the Jays.)
MLB Pipeline had this to say about the chances of Roden to make the Opening Day roster in Toronto:
“Toronto's top outfield prospect has made things interesting with one of the best springs of any player in Blue Jays camp. Will it be enough to crack a crowded outfield mix in Toronto?”
And about the younger Wagner:
“Corner flexibility is an asset on the Blue Jays, who have a revolving door at third base and need a part-time backup at first for Vlad Guerrero Jr. Wagner impressed down the stretch in Toronto last season and looks like the kind of depth piece the roster needs.”
With the clock ticking toward Opening Day, these prospective Blue Jays don’t have a long wait to find out.
