Athletics Prospect Went Off In Recent Playoff Win
The Athletics were sellers at the trade deadline and gave up one of the top available high-leverage relievers in All-Star closer Mason Miller. In exchange, they picked up their new top prospect, shortstop Leo De Vries. He is the No. 3 prospect in all of Major League Baseball, and he was the headliner in the trade the A's made to send Miller to the San Diego Padres.
The Athletics are out postseason contention this year, but their minor league affiliates still have something left to play for. De Vries is currently at Double-A Midland, and they are currently in the minor league playoffs.
He had a performance to remember on Sunday, and Michael Avallone of MLB.com pointed out just how solid he was in Game 1 of the Texas League Finals.
A's Prospect Goes Off In Texas League Finals
"Big-time players shine in big-time moments, and De Vries did just that for Double-A Midland in Game 1 of the Texas League Finals. The 18-year-old switch-hitter went deep twice -- both from the right side, scoring three runs and driving in three to key the RockHounds' win. Coming off his second straight .800-plus OPS season, De Vries has carried that success into late September, going 7-for-12 with three homers and a 1.976 OPS in the postseason. The playoff stage only seems to be elevating the 18-year-old's game," Avallone wrote.
De Vries was an international signing by the Padres in 2024 and began his professional career shortly thereafter. Now, he is in the Athletics organization as their top prospect. During the regular season, he hit .255/.355/.451 with 15 home runs, 74 RBI, 11 stolen bases and an .806 OPS. He also logged 205 total bases and picked up 116 hits in 455 at-bats and 536 plate appearances.
The Athletics are understandably high on him and coveted him in the Mason Miller trade. He possesses power from both sides of the plate, as well as speed on the basepaths. He is an exciting young prospect and somebody the A's may be able to build around in the coming years.
It will certainly be interesting to see how he fares the rest of the playoffs and if he can take steps forward next year. He could find himself on the cusp of Triple-A at some point in 2026 or potentially even factor into the team's Major League plans.
More MiLB: Brewers Prospect Gave Fans Glimpse Into Future With Solid Playoff Performance