Brewers Prospect Gave Fans Glimpse Into Future With Solid Playoff Performance
The Milwaukee Brewers have already secured their seventh trip to the postseason in the last eight years and are now shooting for their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. They are 94-58, which is good for the best record in Major League Baseball and lead the Chicago Cubs by six games. This comes after the Brewers lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams last offseason.
But the reason the Brewers are able to stay competitive year in and year out is because they have the ability to draft and develop players at a high level. In the event that somebody leaves this offseason, they have some top solid players in their farm system that will be ready soon.
Top prospect Jesus Made is still a year or two away, but he is quite promising. Michael Avallone of MLB.com listed the top minor league performances from Thursday, and Made's playoff performance made the list.
Brewers' Jesus Made Puts Together Memorable Playoff Performance
"Made wasn't able to push Double-A Biloxi into the Southern League Finals, but he still made his presence known. The 18-year-old went deep and picked up his first two postseason hits, capping an impressive full-season debut. Made spent the majority of his campaign with Single-A Carolina before moving up to High-A Wisconsin. The native of the Dominican Republic spent the last week of the regular season with Biloxi, finishing the year with a .285 average, a .792 OPS, 81 runs scored, 61 RBIs and 47 stolen bases in 115 games," Avallone wrote.
Made has turned himself into a solid hitter from both sides of the plate. He hit only six home runs, but reached base at a .379 clip and had a .413 slugging percentage. He picked up 129 hits in 453 at-bats and 525 plate appearances.
He took some very important steps forward this year in the Brewers' system, and if he can replicate that success in 2026, it may not be long before the Brewers not only see him in Triple-A but also see him factor into their Major League plans at some point.
Joey Ortiz has struggled at the plate, and sooner or later, the Brewers may want to go with Made as the shortstop of the future. It will be interesting to see what he can do this offseason and what the future looks like for him.
More MiLB: Mets Pitching Prospect Turned In Dominant Playoff Performance