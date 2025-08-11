Athletics' Trade Acquisition Makes History in Updated Top 100 Prospect Rankings
The Athletics have gotten plenty of production out of young players in 2025, but one fresh face has even more hype than the others.
MLB Pipeline released its new Top 100 Prospects list on Monday, updating the rankings of baseball's best up-and-coming talent. Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin held onto the No. 1 spot, while Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle climbed up to No. 2 with Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Chase Burns graduating to the big leagues.
Shortstop Leo De Vries came in at No. 3, less than two weeks after the Athletics picked him up in a blockbuster deadline deal with the San Diego Padres. According to MLB Pipeline reporter Sam Dykstra, De Vries is the first A's prospect ranked inside the outlet's top 10 since they started publishing the list back in 2004.
De Vries, 18, is batting .241 with eight home runs, 20 doubles, five triples, 50 runs, 52 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 54 walks and a .747 OPS through 91 games in High-A this season. In his nine games since joining the Lansing Lugnets, however, the star shortstop is just 7-for-35 with two walks and 14 strikeouts.
It cost the Athletics closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears in order to add De Vries to their farm system, but they also brought back right-handed pitchers Braden Nett, Henry Baez and Eduarniel Núñez as part of the trade.
Left-handed pitcher Jamie Arnold, who the A's selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft last month, debuted at No. 36 on the Top 100 – good for sixth-highest among new draftees and fifth-highest among all southpaws. Gage Jump slotted in at No. 58, which made him the No. 7 lefty.
Looking at the Athletics' own top 30 rankings, Nett is ranked No. 6, while Baez is at No. 10 and Núñez is pegged at No. 18. Second-round pick Devin Taylor is already being held up as the organization's No. 8 prospect, with third rounder Gavin Turley debuted at No. 14.
