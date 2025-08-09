Tampa Bay Rays Prospect Delivers Inside-the-Park Grand Slam Down in Double-A
The Montgomery Biscuits had already taken a one-run lead over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos with a bases-loaded walk in the third inning Friday night, but there was still a chance to build out some insurance when Tatem Levins stepped up to the plate.
With two down and the bases still juiced, the 26-year-old catcher sent a deep fly ball to right. While he didn't clear the fence, Levins managed to split the right and center fielders and get a lucky bounce that sent the ball rolling back into a vacant center field.
Levins, who is not ranked among the Tampa Bay Rays' top 30 prospects, set his sights on home, cruising around the bases at full speed. The relay very nearly beat Levins to the plate, but he slid in just as the Blue Wahoos' catcher failed to make the exchange on his tag attempt.
That resulted in an inside-the-park grand slam for Levins, making for one of the most notable highlights of his Double-A season.
Levins is now batting .252 with five home runs, 16 doubles, 39 runs, 43 RBIs, 64 walks and an .800 OPS through 78 games this year. He came over in a trade with the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2024 campaign, proceeding to hit .219 with a .671 OPS in 76 games of Rookie ball and High-A.
During his 73 games in the Mariners' farm system, Levins hit .297 with an .854 OPS.
The Biscuits went on to win 7-2 on Friday. They will face off against the Blue Wahoos again on Saturday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
