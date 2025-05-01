Atlanta Braves Outright Former World Series Hero to Triple-A Gwinnett
After recently designating him for assignment, the Atlanta Braves have outrighted right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Braves announced the move on social media.
The #Braves today outrighted RHP Ian Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett. Additionally, OF Bryan De La Cruz was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees.
Anderson, 26, was once a big part of the Braves present and future. He debuted in the COVID 2020 season and helped the Braves get to the National League Championship Series before winning nine games in 2021 and helping Atlanta capture the World Series. Furthermore, he threw five no-hit innings in a start in that World Series against the Houston Astros.
He won 10 games in 2022 but slumped to a 5.00 ERA, and then his career took a downturn. Anderson missed all of 2023 with Tommy John surgery, returning to make 10 minor league appearances in 2024. He had a 4.30 ERA across four levels but was traded to the Los Angeles Angels this offseason.
He made seven appearances for the Halos, going 0-1 with a 11.57 ERA. He was let go, picked up by the Braves again, DFA'd again and then outrighted, which is where we are now.
Now off the 40-man roster, Anderson will have a difficult climb back into Atlanta's plans, but perhaps the comfort and familiarity of the organization that drafted and developed him will help him get back on track.
The Braves will host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a series beginning Friday night.
