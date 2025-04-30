Milwaukee Brewers' 17-Year-Old Phenom Prospect Crushes Walk-Off on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers' phenom prospect Jesus Made just continues to impress in his first professional season in the United States.
The 17-year-old, who is ranked as the No. 56 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, hit a walk-off single for the Low-A Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday afternoon. They defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs).
Made is hitting a robust .329 through 17 games, also posting a .420 on-base percentage and a .529 slugging percentage. He has three home runs, 15 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He previously hit .331 last season in the Dominican Summer League. He's not expected to make his major league debut until 2028, but he just might force the issue if he keeps playing this well.
A shortstop and a third baseman, Made is already 6'1''.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Made’s underlying data made him really pop across the industry. He ran just a 15 percent chase rate and made contact on 89 percent of his swings, cementing his special plate discipline status. It’s one thing to make good swing decisions and another to pack some punch behind the hacks. Made did that too with a 47 percent hard-hit rate and 103.9 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity; the latter of which would put him in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and José Ramírez territory right now. And he did this at just 17 years old. Starting with a front foot slightly turned backward, Made can look like a spring unloading on contact, though the vast majority of his looks came from the left side in ’24.
The Brewers will play the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night (7:40 p.m. ET) at the major league level. Milwaukee is 15-15.
