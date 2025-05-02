Atlanta Braves Prospect Nearly Accomplished Insane Feat in Thursday Performance
Atlanta Braves prospect Ethan Workinger had himself a memorable day on Thursday while playing for Double-A Columbus.
The Clingstones beat the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers) 9-5 as Workinger went 3-for-5 with three home runs and eight RBIs.
Not only did he have three home runs, he almost hit for the home run cycle. He had a solo shot in the first, a three-run homer in the third and a grand slam in the fourth.
The 23-year-old outfielder is now hitting .265 with six homers, 17 RBIs and one stolen base. Workinger played his college ball at San Diego City Community College and has spent parts of five years in the minors. He's a career .249 hitter with 38 minor league homers.
Not ranked in the Top 30 prospects of the organization by MLB Pipeline, it's unclear what Workinger's ultimate role in the organization is, but nights like this will continue to keep him on the radar of the higher-ups in the Atlanta front office.
At the big-league level, the Braves enter play on Friday at 14-16 overall and in third place in the National League East. They'll start a big series on Friday with the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept them in LA earlier in April.
Right-hander Grant Holmes will get the start for the Braves while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for LA. Holmes has gone 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA through the early going while Yamamoto looks like a potential Cy Young candidate.
He's 3-2 with a 1.06 ERA.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
BUBBA CHANDLER TIME?: It's got to be getting time for the Pittsburgh Pirates to bring up top prospect Bubba Chandler, and when he gets to the bigs, he's got a believer in Paul Skenes. CLICK HERE:
MADE DOMINATES: Jesus Made, the 17-year-old prospect for the Milwaukee Brewers, continues to make a huge impression at Low-A. CLICK HERE: