Baltimore Orioles' GM Says Top Prospect Will Get Every Opportunity in Spring Training
Speaking to reporters this week, Baltimore Orioles general manager MIke Elias said that the organization is going to give top prospect Coby Mayo every opportunity this spring to make the roster.
Per MASN:
Executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias said Mayo will stay at the corners in camp. Mayo’s future could be at first base but he’s going to take countless ground balls at third on the back and main fields.
“I think the fact that he got his debut out of the way is a really good thing,” Elias said. “I think that’s big for young hitters these days. He’s somebody that we think is poised to be a huge contributor this year, so we’ll give him a strong look and every opportunity.”
Mayo is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Orioles back in the 2020 Draft. He made his debut last year, struggling to the tune of a .098 average in 41 at-bats (4-for-41). He did not register an extra-base hit, but he tore up the minor leagues, hitting .287 at Triple-A Norfolk in 89 games. In those 89 games, he popped 22 homers and drove in 67.
While his roster spot is certainly not guaranteed at the outset of camp, the O's could use his production. They are trying to replace slugger Anthony Santander, who left in free agency for the rival Toronto Blue Jays this offseason. He hit 44 homers and anchored the middle of the order.
Baltimore finished second in the American League East last season and lost to the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round of the playoffs.
