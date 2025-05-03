Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Coby Mayo Reportedly Poised For MLB Promotion
The Baltimore Orioles appear to be turning to top prospect Coby Mayo in their time of need.
Mayo is set to join the team in Baltimore on Saturday, per reports from MASN Sports' Roch Kubatko and MLB.com's Jake Rill. Third baseman Ramón Urías was scratched from the Orioles' lineup Friday night due to right hamstring soreness, and his status moving forward remains up in the air.
So while Mayo's promotion has not been made official, all signs are pointing towards the 23-year-old joining the big league roster this weekend.
The Orioles have been without third baseman Jordan Westburg since last Sunday, but he is likely to return from his hamstring strain within the next few days. As a result, Mayo's stay in Baltimore could be short-lived, although an explosive showing could earn him a longer leash.
Mayo is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Orioles' farm system and the No. 12 prospect in baseball. Through 27 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season, Mayo is batting .255 with six home runs, seven doubles, 21 RBIs and an .892 OPS.
Over the course of his minor league career, Mayo has put up a .281 batting average and .919 OPS, averaging 34 home runs, 44 doubles, 118 RBIs and 10 stolen bases per 162 games.
Mayo made his MLB debut in 2024, although he hit just .098 with a .293 OPS across 17 games.
The Orioles are currently sitting in last place in the AL East at 13-18. Having won three of their last four contest, though, the club is riding a bit of momentum that could carry them out of the cellar.
Mayo's arrival could help further buoy Baltimore amid their injury woes, all while giving one of the game's top young players a chance to shine.
First pitch between the Orioles and Kansas City Royals is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.
