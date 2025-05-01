Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A Team Wins on Walk-Off, Inside-the-Park Home Run
Ryan Ward entered Thursday with five home runs on the season, but none of them were quite like the one he hit against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
The Oklahoma City Comets outfielder stepped up to the plate in the seventh inning of a 3-3 ballgame, which was the front end of a doubleheader. With two outs, Ward crushed a fly ball deep to left-center field.
It didn't clear the fence, instead taking a bounce off the warning track. Center fielder Bryce Johnson lost track of the ball off the wall, though, and Ward decided to take advantage.
Ward rounded second, then third. The relay from shortstop Clay Dungan came in just as Ward slid over the plate for the walk-off, inside-the-park home run, lying on his back as his teammates came out to praise him.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate improved to 20-9 with the win, keeping them atop the Pacific Coast League standings.
As for Ward, he is now batting .336 with a .961 OPS on the season. The 27-year-old has been in the Dodgers' farm system since getting scooped up in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, spending the past three seasons in Triple-A.
Ward boasts an .825 OPS in his minor league career, racking up 120 home runs and 406 RBIs.
