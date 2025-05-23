Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Continues to Mash at Triple-A, Providing Much-Needed Optimism
Samuel Basallo had quite a night for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.
The top prospect of the Baltimore Orioles, playing against the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins affiliate), was 3-for-3 on Thursday night with a double, two home runs, three RBIs, four runs and a walk in an 8-3 win.
Both home runs were such prodigious shots that all right fielder Matt Wallner – on a rehab assignment for Minnesota – could do was watch as they sailed over the fence. The first blast traveled 438 feet.
The second one landed in about the same spot and traveled 107.2 mph.
At 20, Basallo is the youngest everyday player in Triple-A. And his numbers are beyond impressive for someone of any age.
On the season, the catcher/first baseman has nine home runs and 19 RBIs. His batting line is .267/.368/.622 with a .990 on-base percentage in 27 games.
He is ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and as the No. 2 catcher behind Dalton Rushing, who has been promoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A season that started with so much promise has turned into a lost one for the Orioles, who at 16-32 have just one more win than the Chicago White Sox. Baltimore was a playoff team last season; Chicago set the modern-day record for the most losses in a season in baseball history.
The Orioles now are left to decide whether Basallo is best served continuing to develop at the Triple-A level or if it is time to see what he can do against big league pitching.
Related MiLB Stories
FUTURES GAME: An Atlanta Braves icon will manage the National League minor leaguers in the Futures Game in July. CLICK HERE
LITTLE PAPI? A son of Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame member David Ortiz is putting himself on the organization’s radar. CLICK HERE
GOING, GOING, GONE: A St. Louis Cardinals top prospect took no mercy on a building beyond the right-field fence. CLICK HERE