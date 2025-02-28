Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Hits Mammoth Home Run in Spring Training Contest
Baltimore Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo impressed fans with an absolute mammoth home run on Friday as the Orioles took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Grapefruit League action.
You can watch the video from the @MLB account:
This baseball may have gone 500 feet
Samuel Basallo, MLB's top catching prospect, sent this baseball OVER the center field scoreboard!
Basallo, 20, was signed back in 2021 and is predicted to make his debut this season, according to MLB.com. MLB Pipeline has him ranked as the No. 13 prospect in all of baseball entering the season.
He hit .278 last year in the minor leagues, reaching as high as Triple-A, though he played just 21 games there. In total, he had 19 homers and 65 RBI.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
He hits the ball hard as consistently as anyone in the system and even had good exit velocities despite his tribulations with Norfolk. With strong hands and a simple setup, Basallo has a good approach at the plate, limiting strikeouts and drawing walks. He can get over-aggressive at times because of his knack for making contact, leading to higher chase rates, but he’s shown the ability to drive the ball with considerable power to all fields.
When Basallo is ready, it will be interesting to see how he fits on the roster, given that Adley Rutschman is one of the game's top catchers.
The Orioles finished second in the American League East last season and lost in the wild card round of the playoffs.
Related MiLB Stories
SPECTACULAR SOUTHPAWS: Chicago White Sox roll out pitchers of the future with great results CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE:
IN ASTROS CAMP: Top prospect, acquired in Kyle Tucker trade, dazzles hometown crowd CLICK HERE: