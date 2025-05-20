Blue Jays No. 1 Pitching Prospect Moves Step Closer to Toronto After 7 Pro Outings
The Toronto Blue Jays promoted their No. 1 pitching prospect, right-hander Trey Yesavage, to the High-A Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday.
He is expected to start – possibly even Tuesday night – in the Canadians’ six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate). As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Vancouver starting pitcher remained listed as TBD.
Yesavage, 21, was the Blue Jays’ first-round pick (No. 20 overall) in the 2024 MLB Draft. He worked out after the draft at the team facilities in Florida and has just seven games of pro experience, all coming this spring at Single-A Dunedin.
He is 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA over 33.1 innings. Batters are hitting .162 and have drawn eight walks compared to 55 strikeouts in his seven starts.
MLB Pipeline ranks Yesavage as the No. 2 prospect in the Toronto organization behind shortstop Arjun Nimmala as well as the No. 71 prospect overall in the game.
Here is what MLB Pipeline has to say about Yesavage:
“His 93-95 mph fastball has great carry from a high, near-over-the-top release point (almost 7 feet), and that steepness plays to his advantage. A mid-80s slider shows good depth to generate heavy whiffs and a low-80s splitter can be another plus pitch, especially coming off the heater. A low-80s spike curveball provides another option but wasn't used as much last year.
“Yesavage has a bulldog mentality on the bump and brings a physical presence at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. He showed improved fastball command during his days in college that helped fuel his rise to prominence.”
In college at East Carolina, he was a second-team All-American.
MLB Pipeline is projecting a 2026 debut in the majors with the Blue Jays, meaning he is expected to continue his swift upward trajectory.
