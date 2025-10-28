Blue Jays No. 27 Prospect Impresses in the Arizona Fall League
The Toronto Blue Jays are back on baseball’s biggest stage — their first World Series appearance since 1993. Though the Blue Jays trail the Los Angeles Dodgers 2–1 in the series, there’s plenty of reason for fans to be optimistic about both the present and the future of this franchise.
While Toronto battles for a championship, one of the organization’s most intriguing young prospects, Cutter Coffey, is turning heads in the Arizona Fall League.
Ranked as the No. 27 prospect in the Blue Jays system, Coffey has been making the most of his time with the Glendale Desert Dogs. On Sunday, the 21-year-old infielder came through with a bases-clearing double that helped seal a 10–4 win over the Salt River Rafters.
Cutter Coffey Continues To Impress in AFL
Through 10 AFL games, Coffey is slashing .289/.372/.342 with five RBI, 13 total bases, and a .714 OPS — showing solid contact skills and good plate discipline. His performance is giving Toronto’s front office plenty to smile about while the big-league club competes for a title.
Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2022 out of Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California, Coffey joined the Blue Jays organization in 2024 and has continued to develop quickly.
This past season, he spent the entire year with High-A Vancouver, where he hit .273/.359/.427 with 11 home runs, 62 RBI, and a .786 OPS. Those numbers earned him a well-deserved invitation to the Arizona Fall League — a showcase where MLB teams evaluate top young talent before the next season.
Coffey’s three-run double on Sunday was his only hit of the game, but it came at a clutch moment that helped seal Glendale’s victory. Beyond his bat, Coffey brings versatility on defense, with the ability to play three infield positions while showing flashes of power from the right side of the plate.
For Blue Jays fans, this fall has offered the best of both worlds — the thrill of watching their team chase another World Series title, and the excitement of seeing a young player like Cutter Coffey make his mark in the Arizona Fall League.
With the AFL season wrapping up on November 15, Coffey still has time to add to his already impressive stat line. If he keeps swinging the bat well, he could carry that momentum into a breakout 2026 season and climb even higher on Toronto’s prospect rankings.
Whether it’s the big leagues or the farm system, the future looks bright for the Toronto Blue Jays, and Coffey is certainly showing off his potential/
