Cubs Catching Prospect Shows Off Arm In Arizona Fall League
The Chicago Cubs saw their season come to an end in Game 5 of the National League Division Series with a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. They won 92 games during the regular season and were the top Wild Card team.
However, they have some interesting prospects in the pipeline that may be ready to make an impact soon. Some of them are taking part in the Arizona Fall League, which is happening along with the postseason.
One of their prospects, catcher Owen Ayers had a big game on Tuesday behind the plate, throwing out two base stealers in back-to-back innings.
Cubs Catching Prospect Shows Off Arm In AFL Game
The Cubs selected Ayers in the 19th round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft out of Marshall University. He spent the 2025 season with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Low-A affiliate of the Cubs.
Unfortunately, he was limited to just 65 games due to injuries, so he is using the Arizona Fall League to make up for some of his lost time. Players often play in the AFL for that reason, or so that organizations can get better looks at some of their prospects.
In his 65 games this year, Ayers struggled at the plate, slashing .238/.341/.420 with six home runs, 47 RBI and a .761 OPS. However, the Cubs clearly see something that they like, and he certainly showed off his cannon of an arm behind the plate in Tuesday's action.
In addition to his arm, he is a switch hitter than can also play first base and right field, so there is some positional versatility with Ayers, but his work behind the plate on Tuesday should certainly get the attention of the Cubs and others around the league.
Perhaps this will help him build some momentum heading into the 2026 season and allow him to potentially rise through the system next year.
There is clearly a lot to like with Ayers, and the Cubs were certainly confident in him when they sent him to the AFL. So far, his defense has been spectacular, and he is also hitting .333/.471/.667 with two home runs, eight RBI and a 1.137 OPS.
It will be interesting to see how he fares for the rest of the AFL and if he can stay hot at the plate and continue to show off his defensive skills.
More MiLB: Orioles No. 4 Prospect Shows Off Elite Speed In Arizona Fall League