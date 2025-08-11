Blue Jays' Top Pitching Prospect Taking Next Step in Meteoric Rise Through Minors
It’s hard to keep up with the whereabouts of Trey Yesavage, the No. 1 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays system and ranked No. 26 overall by MLB Pipeline.
Selected by the Blue Jays with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft, the right-handed pitcher has made the rounds this season.
He started the season at Single-A Dunedin, then made four starts at High-A Vancouver. The 22-year-old has appeared in eight games for Double-A New Hampshire.
Next stop: Triple-A Buffalo.
MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson reported Monday that the Blue Jays have decided to promote Yesavage to the minor leagues’ highest level after just 19 pro games, 18 of them starts.
Major Results in the Minors
At his three minor league stops, combined, Yesavage has a piled up a 5-1 record with a 3.01 ERA. In 80.2 innings, he’s got 134 strikeouts and 30 walks, with batters mustering a .160 average. His WHIP is 0.93.
Yesavage is averaging 15 strikeouts per nine innings. For context, the all-time leader in the big leagues is two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, with an average of 11.21 strikeouts per nine.
Could Yesavage be an option for the Blue Jays as they pursue an American League pennant and a World Series opinion.
They apparently are thinking maybe yes.
According to Matheson, the Blue Jays limited his number of pitches through early summer to leave some innings in his arm for later in the season. In his most recent appearance, he pitched five innings of relief out of the bullpen, perhaps to get him acclimated to the non-starting role should he be summoned to Toronto.
