Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect Turned In Dominant Start At Triple-A
The Toronto Blue Jays are pushing for a worst-to-first turnaround and moving closer to clinching their first American League East title since 2015. The team has bounced back quite nicely after a 74-88 finish to the 2024 season. But they have some very exciting prospects that are making a push to be key pieces of the future.
Top prospect Trey Yesavage has put together a very strong 2025 season. He was Toronto's first round pick last year out of East Carolina University and made his professional debut this season. In fact, he made the jump all the way to Triple-A this year.
Michael Avallone of MLB.com recently listed some of Wednesday's top performances at the minor league levels, and Yesavage's performance made the list.
Blue Jays Top Prospect Dazzles In Triple-A Start
"In what could potentially be his final outing of the season, Yesavage looked the part of a future ace. The 22-year-old twirled three perfect frames and struck out four while tossing 34 pitches (28 strikes). Yesavage generated nine whiffs on 22 swings and has 160 punchouts in 98 innings across four Minor League levels during his debut season," Avallone wrote.
Yesavage spent three seasons at East Carolina, posting a 2.58 ERA in that time frame. He made his professional debut with the team's Florida Complex League affiliate in Dunedin, Florida and quickly rose through the ranks of the organization.
In 22 starts and three relief appearances in the minor league this year, the 22-year-old right-hander went 5-1 and posted a 3.12 ERA over 98 innings of work. He also avearaged 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
He certainly looked sharp at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday night, and this is a good sign for the Blue Jays as they assess what they have in their system. Perhaps if Yesavage was able to rise so quickly through the farm system, he'll have a chance to potentially compete for a spot in the 2026 starting rotation for Toronto.
The Blue Jays are high on him, and he gave them reasons to be optimistic with his dominant start on Wednesday. The future is bright for the young right-hander. It will be interesting to see if he can finish the 2025 season strong and pick up some momentum heading into 2026 in what could be another very important season of growth for him.
