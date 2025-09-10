Phillies Shortstop Prospect To Participate In Arizona Fall League
The Philadelphia Phillies are moving closer to clinching their second consecutive National League East title. They are up nine games over the New York Mets and are close to punching their ticket to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. Beyond their Major League roster, however, they have some very exciting prospects in their system.
Their No. 2 prospect, shortstop Aidan Miller, has put together a very strong 2025 season. He got off to a slow start, but has since been on a tear in the second half.
On Wednesday, the rosters for the Arizona Fall League were revealed. According to Keith Law of The Athletic, Miller has been selected to be a part of the AFL. He'll represent the Phillies as part of the Surprise Saguaros.
Phillies No. 2 Prospect To Take Talents To AFL After 2025
"The Phillies’ 2023 first-round pick was No. 25 on my midseason top 60 list. He hit .234/.354/.379 in the first half, striking out more than expected but still taking good at-bats and showing above-average power when he did make contact. He’s at .302/.429/.510 in the second half with a few games to go, with much better contact rates since then. I’m happy to see Miller some more, but I’m not sure that he needs the at-bats off a full season in Double A," Law wrote.
The Phillies selected Miller with the 27th pick in 2023 draft out of J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida. He made his professional debut not long after being drafted. The 21-year-old has been at Double-A Reading for most of the year but made his way up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
In 109 games, the young shortstop hit .258/.385/.425 with 13 home runs. 41 RBI. 55 stolen bases and an .810 OPS. He also tallied 105 hits and 173 total bases in 407 at-bats and 494 plate appearances.
After taking part in the AFL this fall, he will have made some progress and could be on the Phillies radar for a promotion to the Major Leagues at some point in 2026. He is one of three shortstops on the Saguaros this fall, including Texas Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott.
It will be interesting to see how Miller fares in the AFL and if that will ultimately translate to more success in 2026 and beyond.
