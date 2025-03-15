Boston Could Red Sox Top Prospect Could Be Key to Winning Your Fantasy Baseball League
According to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, Boston Red Sox top prospect Kristian Campbell could be a hidden key to winning your fantasy baseball league championship this year.
Passan wrote the nugget as part of his extensive 30-team preview on Friday.
Ignore the poor spring numbers and steal Kristian Campbell in the late rounds. Campbell has not captured the second-base job, hitting .167/.286/.200 in 35 plate appearances, but Boston could break camp with him anyway, and if he's going to play, he's going to hit.
Campbell is in competition with former top prospect Vaughn Grissom and utility man David Hamilton for the second base job, while there's also still a chance that Alex Bregman could see time there.
Campbell hit .330 for the season in 2024, playing in A-Ball, Double-A and Triple-A, but he did just play 19 games at Triple-A, so there's a chance he could start the year there.
He's currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the sport, via MLB Pipeline. He's one of the Red Sox vaunted "big three," alongside Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony. All three are expected to contribute this season.
The Red Sox are coming off a year in which they went 81-81 and missed the playoffs, finishing third in the American League East. However, with this crop of prospects, and with the additions of Bregman, Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, the expectations are very high in Boston this season.
The Red Sox open the year on March 27 at the Texas Rangers.
