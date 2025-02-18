Boston Red Sox Add to 'Pen By Reuniting with Veteran Righty

Adam Ottavino is back with the Red Sox on a minor-league deal, per @JonHeyman.



That includes an invite to spring training.



4.34 ERA/3.67 FIP in 56 IP last season. 11.3 K/9 and 3.7 BB/9. 84th percentile xERA and 86th percentile K%. pic.twitter.com/yzvc8OtLwu