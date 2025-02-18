Boston Red Sox Add to 'Pen By Reuniting with Veteran Righty
The Boston Red Sox have had a very busy offseason, bringing in Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman.
But they've also made some under-the-radar moves which could prove fruitful, like bringing in reliever Justin Wilson and pushing Garrett Whitlock to the bullpen.
And the Red Sox made another shrewd move on Tuesday, agreeing to a minor league deal with veteran righty Adam Ottavino, who was with the team in 2021 and helped the Red Sox get to the ALCS.
The following information comes from Tyler Milliken of 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Section 10 podcast.
Adam Ottavino is back with the Red Sox on a minor-league deal, per @JonHeyman
That includes an invite to spring training.
4.34 ERA/3.67 FIP in 56 IP last season. 11.3 K/9 and 3.7 BB/9. 84th percentile xERA and 86th percentile K%.
A 14-year veteran, Ottavino has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Red Sox, New York Yankees and New York Mets. Lifetime, he's 41-43 with a 3.49 ERA. He made 60 appearances a season ago, going 2-2 with a 4.34 as New York got to to the NLCS.
With the Red Sox back in 2021, he went 7-3 with a 4.21 ERA, appearing in 69 games. If he's able to make the roster, he'll lengthen the bullpen for manager Alex Cora and will give him more options as a bridge from starter to closer.
The Red Sox went 81-81 last season, finishing third in the American League East, but they figure to be much stronger this season.
