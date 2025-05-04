Boston Red Sox Continue to Work Former Trade Acquisition at First Base, Could Lead to Call-Up
The Boston Red Sox suffered some devastating news on Saturday, when it was learned that first baseman Triston Casas is likely to miss the rest of the season (and possibly into next year) with a torn left patellar tendon.
For as deep as Boston's roster and farm system are, they don't really have a secondary answer at first base right now. Of course, they could go out and sign an external option like Anthony Rizzo, but they could also try to cultivate one internally.
And perhaps Vaughn Grissom could be the answer to their problems, as he continues to get some work in at first with Triple-A Worcester. He has played four games there already and continues to get reps in workouts.
Grissom, 24, is a middle infielder by trade who made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2022. The Red Sox acquired him before the 2024 season in the trade for Chris Sale, but he has yet to make an impact in Boston. Sickness and injury limited him to just 31 big-league games last season, and he hit only .190. He failed to make the Opening Day roster this season, with Kristian Campbell earning the nod over him.
He's hitting .286 this season with Worcester, popping three homers and driving in 14.
The Red Sox enter play on Sunday at 18-17 and in second place in the American League East through 35 games. They'll take on the Minnesota Twins at 1:35 p.m. ET as Chris Paddack (MIN) goes up against Garrett Crochet.
Crochet, acquired this past offseason, is 3-2 with a 2.05 ERA.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE:
KIRBY LOADING: George Kirby, working back from injury with the Seattle Mariners, is expected to need a handful of rehab starts before making his return to the majors. How many starts will we see him get at the minor league level? CLICK HERE: