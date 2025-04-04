Boston Red Sox' Highly-Regarded Prospect is Youngest Pitcher in All of High-A
The rest of the Minor League Baseball season begins on Friday as Double-A, High-A and Low-A teams across the country get into action. For the Boston Red Sox, the High-A Greenville Drive will be playing at home against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who are the affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
And per Chris Clegg, the Drive feature a very interesting roster note:
Red Sox prospect Juan Valera will be in A+ Greenville to start the 2025 season. At 18 years and 10 months he’s the youngest pitcher assigned to High-A & 2nd youngest overall behind De Vries. The only younger pitcher in Full season ball is Keeler Morfe in Delmarva(2 weeks younger)
Valera was signed by the Red Sox in 2023 and has played affiliated ball in each of the last two seasons. He went 3-1 with a 5.93 ERA at the Red Sox DSL affiliate in 2023 and then went 1-3 with a 1.99 ERA in 2024. He spent time with the Florida Complex League and the low-A Salem Red Sox, striking out 68 batters in 63.1 innings. He is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
At age 18 last year, Valera operated with a 93-96 mph fastball that peaked at 99, usually working with downhill plane but occasionally showing some interesting carry. He gets better action on his sweeping 82-85 mph slider and can turn it into a tighter cutter that climbs into the upper 80s. He's in the early stages of developing feel for his fading upper-80s changeup, struggling to throw it for strikes or create enough separation from his heater.
