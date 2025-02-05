Boston Red Sox Make History in Latest Baseball America Farm System Rankings
The Boston Red Sox are in a very enviable position heading into 2025:
They appear ready to compete at the major league-level, and they also have a very bright future.
According to Baseball America, the Red Sox have the No. 1 farm system in the entire sport. It's the first time in the history of Baseball America that they've achieved that feat. The Baseball America rankings have been around since1984.
Here's what the publication had to say about the Sox:
The Red Sox have returned to the top of the farm system rankings, even after dealing four prospects to the White Sox to bring Garrett Crochet to Boston. No other organization can match the trio of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, and Boston’s pitching depth has improved as well.
Anthony, Campbell and Mayer are three of the top prospects in the sport, with Anthony coming in right behind Roki Sasaki for the top spot overall.
All three could make an impact in Boston this season, though the Red Sox do have major league answers in front of each of them. Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, and Ceddanne Rafaela are outfielders on the roster, while Mayer and Campbell are blocked by Vaughn Grissom, Trevor Story and Rafael Devers.
Regardless of the log jams, the Red Sox could have their hands forced by these players putting up numbers in spring training or during minor league play.
The Red Sox report to camp in Florida in one week. The regular season begins March 27.
