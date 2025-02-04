Former Arizona Diamondbacks Gold Glover Agrees to MiLB Deal with Texas Rangers
Former Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nick Ahmed has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, per a report from the team.
Ahmed will also get an invitation to spring training.
The Texas Rangers today announced the club has agreed to terms with INF Nick Ahmed and OF Sam Haggerty on minor league contracts with invitations to 2025 Major League Spring Training camp.
The 34-year-old Ahmed is an 11-year veteran of the Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He won the National League Gold Glove Award in both 2018 and 2019 for Arizona.
At the plate, he's a lifetime .234 hitter with 72 home runs and 43 stolen bases. He hit 35 combined home runs for the Diamondbacks in his Gold Glove seasons, earning him a WAR north of 4.0 in each season.
Ahmed and the Diamondbacks parted ways at the end of the 2023 season and since then, Arizona has put together a very solid infield as well. The D'Backs enter the season with All-Star Ketel Marte at second base and former All-Star Eugenio Suarez at third.
Top prospect Jordan Lawlar is in the mix at shortstop while the newly-acquired Josh Naylor is at first base. The team previously had Christian Walker but saw him exit in free agency, signing with the Houston Astros.
The Diamondbacks are coming off a season in which they finished third in the National League West and missed the playoffs.
If Ahmed is going to make the Rangers, he's likely looking at a backup role, as they have Corey Seager and Marcus Semien up the middle.
Related MiLB Stories
QUITE THE IMPRESSION: Jorge Polanco spent just two games in Single-A Everett on a rehab assignment in 2024, but he made quite the impression based on their funny social media post last week. CLICK HERE:
DROUGHT BREAKING: The Syracuse Mets own the longest championship drought in the minor leagues and they are looking to break it in 2025. CLICK HERE:
BREWERS DRAW PRAISE: The Milwaukee Brewers were given a solid grade for their international class, per MLB.com. CLICK HERE: