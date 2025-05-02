Boston Red Sox Pitching Prospect Putting Together Incredible Numbers at Triple-A
It turns out that there are other notable players on the Worcester Red Sox roster besides infielder Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony.
Most of the prospect conversation in the early going has centered around those two, as well as Kristian Campbell, who made the Red Sox out of spring training, but perhaps some more attention should be paid to pitcher Shane Drohan.
Drohan, 26, is now 3-0 this season with a 1.90 ERA. He's struck out 35 batters in 23.2 innings, making five starts out of six appearances. A former fifth-round pick in 2020, he played his college baseball at Florida State.
Lifetime, he's 29-19 in the minor leagues with a 4.32 ERA. He was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the Rule-5 Draft last season, but was ultimately returned to Boston.
The Red Sox haven't had room for Drohan at the big-league level yet, but they've already dipped into their prospect pool by using Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins, so Drohan could be next in line should the team need someone. And after Walker Buehler reported shoulder issues on Thursday, perhaps that time is coming.
The Red Sox enter play on Friday at 17-16 overall and in second place in the American League East. They'll take on the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Boston will send young right-hander Brayan Bello to the mound against Twins righty Joe Ryan. Bello is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA while Ryan is 2-2 with a 3.18.
