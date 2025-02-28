Boston Red Sox Reportedly Giving Top Prospect "Every Opportunity" to Earn Starting Job

Rougher day for Kristian Campbell. 0-for-4 with 4 Ks. Up to 7 Ks in his first 9 ABs. 2 BBs.



Had a 19.9% K% in 2024. Still, he’s putting up some lengthy battles. Saw 5 pitches his first time up, then 7, then 8, then 6.



Could be pressing a bit. LONG way to go this spring.