Boston Red Sox Reportedly Giving Top Prospect "Every Opportunity" to Earn Starting Job
Though he has struggled thusfar in spring training, Kristian Campbell is reportedly getting a real shot to earn the team's starting job at second base.
Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive:
But it’s clear the Red Sox want to give Campbell — who could be an immediate star — every chance possible to make the team In Boston’s perfect world, he does.
In that vein, the second base job is Campbell’s to lose.
He's currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the sport, via MLB Pipeline. He's one of the Red Sox vaunted "big three," alongside Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony. Regardless of how all this shakes out, he's expected to debut, and contribute, this season. If he is able to win the starting job, then former trade acquisition Vaughn Grissom would likely end up at Triple-A.
Campbell hit .330 last season in the minor leagues, only appearing in 19 games at Triple-A himself. If Campbell were to win the second base job, then Alex Bregman would likely move to third and Rafael Devers to DH, which is something that Devers has said he doesn't want to do.
However, Campbell has struggled so far, registering seven strikeouts in nine at-bats.
The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they went 81-81 and finished third in the American League East. However, the team projects to be much better this season after bringing in Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Bregman. The contributions of the top prospects are also expected to raise the floor for this team, which could challenge the Yankees and Orioles for the AL East crown.
Related MiLB Stories
SPECTACULAR SOUTHPAWS: Chicago White Sox roll out pitchers of the future with great results CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE:
IN ASTROS CAMP: Top prospect, acquired in Kyle Tucker trade, dazzles hometown crowd CLICK HERE: