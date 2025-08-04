Boston Red Sox Rookie Trying to Revive Season With Season-Best Tear in Triple-A
When Kristian Campbell got sent down to the minors in mid-June, the Boston Red Sox rookie was in need of a major reset.
It may have taken him a while to get his bat hot again, but the 23-year-old finally seems to be back in a grove.
Campbell is in the midst of a 13-game hitting streak, which is the longest by any player on Triple-A Worcester this season. During that stretch, Campbell has hit .396 with a 1.098 OPS.
In the prior 20 games, Campbell was batting .186 with a .652 OPS.
Campbell was a top-10 prospect in baseball entering 2025, making the Red Sox's active roster right out of spring training. He signed an eight-year, $60 million contract once the regular season got underway and proceeded to hit .313 with a .935 OPS through April 29.
Over the next 39 games, though, Campbell hit .154 with a .451 OPS, all while his WAR tanked into the negatives.
Campbell seems to have put those struggles behind him, albeit against inferior competition down on the farm. There is still the matter of his defense, too, since Boston still has a logjam in the outfield. With Triston Casas out for the year, Campbell could get a shot at first base, or he could fill in at second while Marcelo Mayer is on the injured list.
There are still a lot of moving pieces when it comes to Campbell's potential reentry into the Red Sox's lineup, so it may not be an overnight return. Still, he has proven that his yips at the plate are gone, which is one major roadblock taken care of.
