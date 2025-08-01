San Francisco Giants Promote Collection of Top Prospects to Single-A San Jose
With the Arizona Complex League wrapping up this week, the San Francisco Giants have revealed their plans for some of their top prospects who were playing in Scottsdale.
Shortstop Jhonny Level, plus right-handed pitchers Argenis Cayama, Melvin Pineda, Keyner Martinez and Fernando Vasquez, were promoted to Single-A San Jose on Thursday, per the organization's official transaction log. Third baseman Zander Darby, right-handed pitcher Darien Smith and left-handed pitcher Charlie McDaniel were recently sent from San Jose to High-A Eugene, making room for the players.
Level is the most highly-touted of the bunch, ranking No. 4 in San Francisco's farm system. The 18-year-old infielder hit .288 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, four triples, 38 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and an .869 OPS in the ACL.
Cayama and Martinez are ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. Pineda and Vasquez are not ranked among the system's top 30. Cayama, 18, went 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.063 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 ACL starts, while the soon-to-be 21-year-old Martinez went 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA, 1.099 WHIP and an ACL-leading 67 strikeouts in eight starts and seven relief appearances.
The ACL Giants finished their season 42-18, better than anyone else in the league.
In the prospects' first Single-A contest Thursday, Level went 0-for-5 and Pineda allowed a hit, a walk and an earned run in 1.0 inning.
