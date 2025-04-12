Boston Red Sox Star Earns Election to Worcester Red Sox Hall of Fame
Congratulations are in order for Boston Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran, who earned himself a rare honor on Saturday afternoon.
Per Katie O'Morrison Day, who covers the Worcester Red Sox, on social media:
The WooSox announce their 2025 Hall of Fame class:
Janet Marie Smith, renowned ballpark planner and WooSox Ballpark Design Advisor
JP Ricciardi, Worcester native and longtime MLB exec (and current WooSox broadcaster)
and Jarren Duran (shouldn't have to tell you who he is!)
The WooSox are the Triple-A affiliate of the Red Sox.
Duran, 28, spent parts of three seasons with the WooSox (2021-2023). He hit .258 with 16 homers in 2021, .283 with 10 homers in 2022 and .195 with two homers in just 11 games in 2023.
One of the more dynamic players in the majors, he was named an All-Star in 2024 and earned All-Star Game MVP honors. Barring injury, he won't be back in Triple-A again.
He hit .285 last season in a breakout year, leading baseball in triples (14) and doubles (48). He leads the American League in stolen bases (5) entering play on Saturday. He's got a .231 average through 15 games.
The Red Sox enter play at 7-8 on Saturday and they'll take on the Chicago White Sox with first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win 11-1 win on Friday.
As for the WooSox, they had a game snowed out on Saturday. Yes, snowed out. They'll play the Columbus Clippers on Sunday.
DOMINANT FIRST APPEARANCE: Ben Hess, drafted in the first round in 2024, made his first career appearance for the New York Yankees' High-A affiliate on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
DEEP TALENT POOL: Baseball America recently ranked the most talented minor league teams in the game and the Rays received a high mark for the roster at Triple-A Durham. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MEND: Tobias Myers, who is a big part of the Milwaukee Brewers' rotation, is back on a minor league assignment as he comes back from an oblique issue. CLICK HERE: