Boston Red Sox' Top Prospect Does Something Not Seen in Last 57 Years of Team History
The Boston Red Sox open up the 2025 season on Thursday with a road contest against the Texas Rangers. As the Sox take the field, they'll do so with 22-year-old Kristian Campbell at second base. It will be his major league debut, and it will make some team history not seen in 57 years.
Per @SoxNotes on social media:
At 22 years and 272 days old, Kristian Campbell would be the Red Sox’ youngest Opening Day starter at second base since Reggie Smith in 1967.
Campbell is hitting sixth in his debut, right behind former All-Star Trevor Story. One the Red Sox' vaunted "big three," Campbell is the No. 7 prospect in baseball. He hit .330 last year in the minor leagues, only appearing in 19 games at the Triple-A level.
He beat out former top prospect Vaughn Grissom and current top prospect Marcelo Mayer for the job, in addition to David Hamilton. Mayer figures to contribute at some point this season. Fellow top prospect Roman Anthony should be up as well. Both will start the year in Triple-A.
The Red Sox went 81-81 last season, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season, but they enter this year with high expectations. After trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler, the team also acquired Alex Bregman. He'll spend Opening Day at third base with Rafael Devers registering at designated hitter.
The Red Sox haven't won the World Series since the 2018 campaign. Crochet will pitch against Nathan Eovaldi, a former Sox ace.
