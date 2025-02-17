Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Makes Interesting Declaration Amid Roster Questions
According to a report from Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston, Boston Red Sox top prospect Kristian Campbell has been working out almost exclusively at second base.
This is noteworthy in the wake of the team signing Alex Bregman to a three-year deal this offseason. The prevailing thought has been that Bregman will play second in Boston, though the team has not confirmed that. If that does happen though, Campbell's path to the big leagues becomes more difficult.
Now, just because Campbell has been working himself at second, doesn't mean that the team can't change things up on the fly this spring. They could begin working Campbell in left field, though that would create an issue for the trio of Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran.
Of course, Campbell, who is just 22, could stay in Triple-A and continue to get more seasoning. He played just 19 games at that level a season ago. He hit .330 for the season, playing in A-Ball, Double-A and Triple-A.
He's currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the sport, via MLB Pipeline. He's one of the Red Sox vaunted "big three," alongside Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony. Regardless of how all this shakes out, he's expected to debut, and contribute, this season.
The Red Sox are coming off a year in which they went 81-81 and missed the playoffs. They finished third in the American League East but appear significantly better in the wake of signing Bregman and Walker Buehler, as well as trading for Garrett Crochet.
