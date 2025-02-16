Chicago White Sox Trade Acquisition Expected to Play Big Role in 2025
Infielder Chase Meidroth is expected to play a big role for the Chicago White Sox this season, according to MLB.com.
He was listed as one of 11 rookies that will make a big impact in 2025 by the outlet.
Meidroth doesn't have many standout tools, but given his highly advanced bat-to-ball skills, he could be on the White Sox active roster immediately as a reserve infielder. Steamer states that he will play 57 big league games this year and have a .356 on-base percentage thanks to a robust 13.7% walk rate.
Given that the White Sox went 41-121 last season and set the Modern Era record for losses, there is ample opportunity for Meidroth to make his presence known. He was acquired by the White Sox over the winter in the trade that sent All-Star ace Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox.
Top prospect Kyle Teel also came with him as the White Sox look to rebuild their entire organization up-and-down.
The 23-year-old Meidroth spent 122 games at Triple-A Worcester last season, hitting .293 with seven homers and 57 RBI. He also stole 13 bases.
The White Sox are in spring training right now and will open up Cactus League play next week. The regular season opens up on March 27 and the Triple-A season begins one day later.
Double-A and Single-A begin on April 4th.
The White Sox are projected to have the worst record in baseball once again, but perhaps Meidroth can help raise the floor just a little bit.
