Boston Red Sox' Triple-A Broadcaster Earns Major League Call-Up For Weekend Series
Congratulations are in order for Worcester Red Sox broadcaster Cooper Boardman, who is getting his major-league call-up this weekend.
According to WEEI in Boston, he'll be on the WEEI radio call with play-by-play voice Will Flemming as the Red Sox take on the White Sox at Rate Field.
A Syracuse University product, Boardman has has also served as the Red Sox pre and postgame host on WEEI in the past. He's been with Triple-A Worcester since 2021 and has also called events for Fox Sports and Westwood One Radio. He's served as the play-by-play man for Umass Men's Hockey and University of Vermont women's basketball.
The Red Sox enter the weekend series on the South Side at 7-7 overall after winning in extra-innings on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chicago is now 2-10 as they own an eight-game losing streak. The highlight of this series will be on Sunday afternoon when Garrett Crochet pitches for Boston. A former White Sox All-Star, he was traded from Chicago to Boston this past offseason.
The White Sox acquired a talented group of prospects, including infielder Chase Meidroth, who was just brought up from Triple-A Charlotte. He figures to make his major league debut in Friday's contest.
First pitch in that game is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as lefty Sean Newcomb pitches for Boston against Davis Martin.
Newcomb is 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA while Martin is 0-1 with a 5.73. The WooSox will be taking on the Columbus Clippers on Friday night.
