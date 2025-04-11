Minor League Baseball

Boston Red Sox' Triple-A Broadcaster Earns Major League Call-Up For Weekend Series

Cooper Boardman, who calls games for the Worcester Red Sox, will be in Chicago this weekend for the call on WEEI alongside Will Flemming.

Brady Farkas

Boston Red Sox hat and glove lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Boston Red Sox hat and glove lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Congratulations are in order for Worcester Red Sox broadcaster Cooper Boardman, who is getting his major-league call-up this weekend.

According to WEEI in Boston, he'll be on the WEEI radio call with play-by-play voice Will Flemming as the Red Sox take on the White Sox at Rate Field.

A Syracuse University product, Boardman has has also served as the Red Sox pre and postgame host on WEEI in the past. He's been with Triple-A Worcester since 2021 and has also called events for Fox Sports and Westwood One Radio. He's served as the play-by-play man for Umass Men's Hockey and University of Vermont women's basketball.

The Red Sox enter the weekend series on the South Side at 7-7 overall after winning in extra-innings on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chicago is now 2-10 as they own an eight-game losing streak. The highlight of this series will be on Sunday afternoon when Garrett Crochet pitches for Boston. A former White Sox All-Star, he was traded from Chicago to Boston this past offseason.

The White Sox acquired a talented group of prospects, including infielder Chase Meidroth, who was just brought up from Triple-A Charlotte. He figures to make his major league debut in Friday's contest.

First pitch in that game is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as lefty Sean Newcomb pitches for Boston against Davis Martin.

Newcomb is 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA while Martin is 0-1 with a 5.73. The WooSox will be taking on the Columbus Clippers on Friday night.

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

