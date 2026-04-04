Braves' Didier Fuentes Remains Nearly Unhittable in First Triple-A Start of 2026

Regardless of whether it was in spring training or the regular season, Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Didier Fuentes has been one of the must-watch prospects in baseball early in 2026. And the 20-year-old continued that trend in his first Triple-A start of the year.

Fuentes, Atlanta's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, made his first Triple-A appearance of the season on Friday after starting the year in the Braves' bullpen. The young righty threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the Gwinnett Stripers, giving up just one hit and one walk to go along with seven strikeouts in an 8-1 victory over the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

The 20-year-old had an impressive spring training, where he only allowed one run and two hits across four games. That performance earned him a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster as a long reliever. The reported plan was for Fuentes to spend a few weeks in the Braves' bullpen before returning to Triple-A to build up his pitch count as a starter. But Atlanta sent the young righty down to the minors just a few days into the big league season after one relief appearance.

Based on his performance on Friday, though, Fuentes is continuing to establish himself as one of the toughest pitchers for hitters to find success against at any level early this year.

Didier Fuentes could be back with the Braves very soon

Mar 7, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes (72) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning during spring Training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the individual statistics for Fuentes undoubtedly jump off the stat sheet so far this year, the one number that Braves fans will want to pay extra close attention to now is his pitch count in each outing. The 20-year-old threw 56 pitches in his lone relief appearance for Atlanta this year. In his Triple-A start on Friday, Fuentes built that pitch count up to 72.

Assuming the Braves plan to increase his workload steadily, the young righty could be built up to around 90 pitches after just a few more outings. And by that point, if Fuentes is still as dominant on the mound as he's been so far this year, it wouldn't be surprising if he's back in Atlanta in a couple of weeks.