Braves Make Highly Anticipated Didier Fuentes Move After 3 Triple-A Starts

The Atlanta Braves are seemingly moving on to the next phase of their reported plan for right-handed pitching prospect Didier Fuentes.

Fuentes, Atlanta's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is being called up from Triple-A to make his first MLB start of the year on Wednesday, the Braves announced. To make room for the 20-year-old on the big league roster, Atlanta designated right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton for assignment.

The young righty has been one of the more intriguing prospects to follow early this year. After a strong showing in spring training, Fuentes earned a spot in Atlanta's bullpen on Opening Day. He made one relief appearance for the Braves before being sent down to Triple-A, with the reported intention of building him up as a starter. Now, after making three starts in the minors, the 20-year-old is returning to the majors to face the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

What can Braves fans expect from Didier Fuentes in his first MLB start of 2026?

Mar 13, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Didier Fuentes (72) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Fuentes made his major league debut last year, when he had a 13.85 ERA in four starts. This year, however, the young righty has been dominant on the mound. In his lone relief appearance in the majors, the 20-year-old gave up just one run in four innings pitched. And after moving to the Triple-A rotation, his numbers have been just as impressive.

Through three starts for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers in 2026, Fuentes has produced a 2.16 ERA. He's given up four runs and eight hits in 16 2/3 innings, while striking out 20 batters and walking six. And all four of those runs were allowed in his latest start, which means his first two Triple-A outings of the season were scoreless appearances.

It's unclear if Fuentes will remain in the major league rotation beyond Wednesday. Braves starter Reynaldo López only recorded three outs on Tuesday, forcing Atlanta to use five bullpen arms to finish the game. By starting Fuentes on Wednesday, the Braves get a fresh arm who can give them length. It also allows Atlanta to shift around its rotation and give other starters some extra rest, as pointed out by MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

For now, though, Fuentes has the opportunity to once again appear on a major league mound. And if he pitches as well as he has for most of this season, Atlanta's next decision regarding the young hurler could be a difficult one.