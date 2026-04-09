Didier Fuentes Continues to State His Case to Join Braves' Rotation

Atlanta Braves pitching prospect Didier Fuentes just made his second Triple-A start of 2026 after beginning the season in the majors, and the young right-hander remained as dominant as he's been all year so far.

Fuentes, Atlanta's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, threw six scoreless innings for the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday. The 20-year-old allowed no runs on two hits and four walks, while striking out eight in Gwinnett's 5-0 win over the Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate. This outing builds on the hurler's first Triple-A start of the year on April 3, when he tossed 3 2/3 shutout frames and only gave up one hit and one walk.

Through two starts in the minors this year, Fuentes has allowed just three hits and has yet to surrender an earned run. He's also racked up 15 strikeouts in 9 2/3 Triple-A innings pitched. If he continues this dominance, it really feels like it's just a matter of time until he's back on Atlanta's big league roster.

All Didier Fuentes can do is wait and keep carving up Triple-A hitters

Feb 20, 2026; North Port, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes (72) poses for a photo during media day at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Between Fuentes and JR Ritchie, Atlanta's No. 2 pitching prospect, the Braves have two young hurlers absolutely annihilating Triple-A lineups in the first weeks of the 2026 season. Ritchie has a 1.72 ERA in three starts for Gwinnett this year and is coming off tossing seven one-run innings on Tuesday. Over the last two days, Nashville only got three hits against Fuentes and Ritchie in their 13 combined innings of work.

When Fuentes made Atlanta's Opening Day roster after an eye-opening spring training performance, the reported plan was for the 20-year-old to be used as a long reliever in the majors before returning to the minors to continue his development as a starter. The young righty was sent down to Triple-A after one relief appearance for the Braves this year, but he continues to be too much for hitters at any level to handle right now.

It looked like a short-term opening may become available in Atlanta's starting pitching staff after a brawl broke out during Tuesday night's game between the Braves and the Los Angeles Angels, where Braves pitcher Reynaldo López and Angels slugger Jorge Soler were throwing punches. Both players were ejected and received seven-game suspensions, but the league reduced López's suspension to five games, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

That reportedly means López is expected to make his next start for Atlanta. But if something changes on that front, or another spot in the Braves' rotation becomes available for any reason, Fuentes will seemingly be ready and waiting for that opportunity.