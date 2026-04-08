Braves Pitching Prospect JR Ritchie Dazzles in Third Triple-A Start of 2026

It's still very early in the 2026 season, but Atlanta Braves pitching prospect JR Ritchie's latest Triple-A outing could wind up being one of his best performances on the mound this year.

Ritchie, Atlanta's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 84 overall prospect for 2026, was practically unhittable in the Gwinnett Stripers' 4-1 victory on Tuesday over the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The 22-year-old tossed seven innings and gave up just one run on one hit and one walk, while striking out seven.

This performance from the right-handed hurler builds on his second start of the Triple-A season, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on April 1. Ritchie now has a 1.72 ERA on the year to go along with 15 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

Braves likely have one main critique of JR Ritchie's season so far

Jul 17, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Atlanta Braves player Fred McGriff presents JR Ritchie with his jersey after he was selected by the Atlanta Braves as the 35th pick of the MLB draft at Xbox Plaza at LA Live. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One strange stat from Ritchie's third Triple-A start of 2026 is that this was his longest outing of the year in terms of innings pitched, while also being the fewest number of pitches he's thrown so far. In his first Triple-A game of the season, the 22-year-old only tossed 3 2/3 innings but needed 87 pitches to do so. And in his second time on the mound, the young righty threw 92 pitches over his five shutout innings. Meanwhile, it took Ritchie just 83 pitches to get through seven innings on Tuesday.

While this latest outing from the top prospect was undoubtedly dominant, one unusual blemish on his box score is the fact that he plunked three batters. In each of his first two starts of the year, Ritchie had three walks. While he only walked one batter on Tuesday, the three HBPs further signify potential issues with command for the young hurler that the Braves may want to keep an eye on as he continues his development in the minors.

Regardless, Ritchie and Didier Fuentes, another Atlanta pitching prospect, have quickly shown this year that they're two up-and-coming arms in particular for Braves fans to get excited about moving forward.