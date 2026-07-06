Braves' Top Prospect Cam Caminiti Starts July With Strong High-A Outing

Atlanta Braves left-handed pitching prospect Cam Caminiti just produced one of his best starts of the 2026 campaign.

Caminiti, Atlanta's No. 1 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, tossed six shutout innings on Sunday in the Rome Emperors' 2-0 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The 19-year-old gave up three hits and two walks while striking out three in his latest gem.

The southpaw's first appearance in July builds on his solid showing in June, when he posted a 2.65 ERA in four outings. Caminiti has also allowed three hits or fewer in each of his last six High-A starts this year. Based on how he's been pitching of late, the 2024 first-round draft pick could soon find himself tested at the next level on his minor league journey.

What minor league level will Cam Caminiti be pitching at by the end of 2026?

July 12, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; GreenJacket pitcher Cam Caminiti (59) pitches during the 19th annual Military Appreciation game at SRP Park. The Augusta GreenJackets faced off against the Salem Red Sox. Salem won 9-2. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Caminiti now has a 4.08 ERA in 15 High-A games, racking up 68 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings. Last year, the young lefty posted a 3.09 ERA in 17 starts made across two minor league levels, striking out 90 batters in 70 innings. So, once the 19-year-old tosses two more innings this season, he'll officially surpass his 2025 workload.

After being selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft, Caminiti only made one Single-A start that season. The southpaw then made 13 starts for the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets in 2025. That means he's now started the same number of games at Single-A and High-A in his young minor league career.

It's unclear what the Braves' short-term plan is for Caminiti, but it seems like he could soon get promoted to Double-A, especially if he continues to throw the ball the way he has recently. At the same time, even though he'll turn 20 in August, he's still a young arm in Atlanta's farm system. Either way, plenty of Braves fans will want to monitor the southpaw's continued development in the minors as someone who could join other highly touted hurlers like JR Ritchie and Didier Fuentes in Atlanta's rotation of the future.