Braves Prospect JR Ritchie Notches Career Milestone in Short-Lived Return to Majors

While Atlanta Braves right-handed pitching prospect JR Ritchie just completed his shortest stint in the big leagues yet, the young hurler made sure to check off a career-first achievement along the way.

Ritchie, Atlanta's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, earned his first save in his professional career on Saturday. It wasn't a traditional three-out save to end the ninth inning of a close game, though. The 23-year-old tossed the final three innings of the Braves' 14-3 victory over the New York Mets, giving up no runs, three hits, and one walk while striking out four.

The young righty threw 46 pitches over his three scoreless innings of relief, which also helped give the majority of Atlanta's bullpen the night off. Following this performance, though, Ritchie was sent back down to Triple-A, the Braves announced on Sunday. In his place, Atlanta added veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco to its active roster, likely to serve as a long reliever for now.

JR Ritchie's roller-coaster ride of a season continues

May 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves pitching coach Jeremy Hefner (85) speaks to starting pitcher JR Ritchie (60) during a mound visit against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Ritchie returning to the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday, the 2022 first-round draft pick has officially gone back and forth between the minors and majors three times this year. The 23-year-old was first called up for his MLB debut in April but was optioned to Triple-A in May after making five starts for the Braves. He then began his second stint with Atlanta in June, which featured just one relief appearance and two starts before he was demoted yet again.

This time around, Ritchie was only back in the big leagues for one day. But by turning in another scoreless performance out of the bullpen, the young righty once again showed he could be of some short-term value to the Braves as a multi-inning reliever.

Atlanta likely views Ritchie as a long-term piece of its starting pitching staff. In all likelihood, the top prospect will now return to the Triple-A rotation, where he's posted a 3.22 ERA in nine starts this year. But, given his success in his first two relief appearances in the majors, it wouldn't be surprising to see the young hurler called up again for his fourth stint with the Braves after the All-Star break.