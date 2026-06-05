Brayan Bello's Demotion Could Open Door for Another Red Sox's Pitching Prospect

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly expected to send right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello down to the minors. That could set the stage for one of Boston's top pitching prospects to get the chance to earn a job in the big league rotation.

Bello gave up eight runs over five innings in the Red Sox's 8-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Following that performance, the 27-year-old is set to be demoted to Triple-A Worcester, according to Boston reporter Dan Roche. But the Red Sox have not yet confirmed this move or who would replace Bello in Boston's starting pitching staff.

In 12 big league appearances this year, Bello has posted a 6.34 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched. That's much different than the 3.35 ERA he produced in 29 games with the Red Sox in 2025. The right-hander will now seemingly look to try to find his form again in the minors. And unless the Red Sox unexpectedly move to a four-man rotation, they'll most likely turn to their farm system for Bello's replacement.

Could Jake Bennett get another shot in the Red Sox's rotation?

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Since Bello just pitched on Thursday, the Red Sox technically won't need to call up another starter until early next week, assuming the 27-year-old is officially demoted. That gives Boston a few days to consider who the best available options are to join the big league rotation. And from an outside perspective, it seems like left-handed pitching prospect Jake Bennett could be a strong candidate to replace Bello for now.

Bennett, Boston's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was promoted to the majors in early May. The 25-year-old made two starts for the Red Sox, giving up five runs in 10 1/3 innings pitched. In nine Triple-A starts this year, the southpaw has posted a 1.60 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. He even had an 11-strikeout game with Worcester following his brief stint in the big leagues.

Eduardo Rivera is another left-handed pitching prospect who could be an option to return to the Red Sox's pitching staff. The 22-year-old made his MLB debut in April, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief against the New York Yankees. Since then, though, the southpaw has only been used as a reliever in Triple-A. But he's posted a 3.32 ERA in 10 appearances out of the bullpen for Worcester.

If Bello is officially demoted to the minors, many Boston fans will be curious to see who takes his place in the rotation.