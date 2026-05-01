Red Sox Call Up Another Left-Handed Pitching Prospect for MLB Debut

In the wake of Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet being placed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation, the team is turning to one of its top pitching prospects to make his big league debut.

Left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett, Boston's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been promoted to the majors and will start on the mound against the Houston Astros on Friday, the Red Sox announced. Boston acquired the 25-year-old from the Washington Nationals during the offseason, and the southpaw has dazzled in his first few minor league outings for the organization.

So far this year, Bennett has produced a 0.86 ERA in five starts for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, striking out 16 batters and giving up just two earned runs in 21 innings pitched. But now, the young lefty will be tasked with facing Yordan Alvarez and an Astros offense that's scored the fourth-most runs in the league heading into May.

What can Red Sox fans expect from Jake Bennett's MLB debut?

Mar 3, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches in the first inning against Puerto Rico. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

When Bennett takes the mound at Fenway Park on Friday, he'll be the latest lefty pitching prospect to make an appearance for Boston. Southpaws Payton Tolle and Connelly Early are already a part of the Red Sox's current starting pitching staff, and Eduardo Rivera made his big league debut last week. Depending on how long Crochet is sidelined, Bennett's outing against the Astros could go a long way in determining whether or not he sticks around in Boston's big league rotation for the time being.

The 6-foot-6 lefty has a highly touted changeup, rated at a 65 on MLB Pipeline's 20-to-80 scouting grades scale. He also has 60-rated control, which is evident from his low walk totals. Bennett has walked just three batters so far in 2026, and he issued only 19 free passes in 75 1/3 minor league innings last year. That will be something worth monitoring in his first MLB start, though. If the young southpaw is dealing with the usual nerves associated with a big league debut, that may impact his typical control.

Regardless, Bennett has a big opportunity on Friday to showcase his talents and try to prove he belongs in the majors.