Brewers' First-Round Pick Flashes Slugging Potential With Home Run in WBC Debut

In the eyes of many pundits, the Milwaukee Brewers have the best farm system in baseball. And one of the latest additions to that system introduced himself to fans across the globe in his first at-bat of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Andrew Fischer, Milwaukee's 2025 first-round draft pick and No. 6 prospect for 2026, was one of the offensive leaders for Italy in the team's 7-4 victory over Great Britain on Sunday. In his WBC debut, the 21-year-old went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single. While four other players on Italy matched Fischer's two hits against Great Britain, the lefty-swinging infielder was the only one to drive in two runs.

Even though Fischer is already a part of Milwaukee's highly regarded farm system, he's only played 19 games in the minors after being drafted last July. But if this singular WBC performance is any indication, the 21-year-old could be poised to make some noise in his first full year of professional baseball.

Andrew Fischer could supply plenty of fireworks for Brewers fans

Mar 8, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy third baseman Andrew Fischer (11) hits a RBI single against Great Britain in the fourth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As is the case with many college athletes in today's transfer portal era, Fischer played for three different universities over the last three years. In 2023, the lefty-swinging slugger hit 11 home runs in 47 games for Duke University. That number jumped up to 20 homers in 55 games for the University of Mississippi in 2024, and then increased again to 25 blasts in 65 games for the University of Tennessee last year. Fischer also posted a .341 batting average and 65 RBIs for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2025.

That offensive production is undoubtedly a big part of the reason why Milwaukee selected Fischer with the 20th-overall pick in last year's draft. And although his WBC home run wasn't necessarily a majestic moon shot, traveling 364 feet with an exit velocity of 94.7 mph, it serves as an early example of the potential power the 21-year-old could display in his first full season of minor league action.

Of all his scouting grades on MLB Pipeline, Fischer's 60-rated power is his highest mark on the 20-80 scale. While his long-term defensive position is seemingly still up in the air, the first-round pick should be an exciting prospect for Brewers fans to watch at the dish in 2026 and beyond.