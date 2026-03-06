Brewers Land No. 1 Farm System Ranking After Offseason Blockbuster

The Milwaukee Brewers' approach to building a contender isn't for everyone, but it's certainly made fans out of baseball's top prospect evaluators.

Trading away ace Freddy Peralta before his walk year after the Brewers won the most games in Major League Baseball last year was a move that predictably earned Milwaukee some backlash. But by landing two former New York Mets top prospects, Milwaukee also climbed to the top of the prospect heap.

On Friday, MLB Pipeline released its updated preseason farm system rankings, and the Brewers ranked No. 1 in the sport for the first time in the publication since 2016.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

How Brewers got to No. 1 farm system status

Milwaukee Brewers infielder/outfielder Jett Williams rounds third base during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, and Sam Dykstra wrote Friday that the Brewers acquiring righty Brandon Sproat and utility man Jett Williams in the Peralta deal sealed their spot at the top of the rankings.

"The Brewers were already trending up with the full-season debuts of (Jesús) Made and (Luis) Peña," wrote the experts. Then, the organization added two Top 100 prospects in Williams and Sproat as part of this offseason’s Freddy Peralta deal, giving it two upper-level players that could contribute quickly in Milwaukee, and that about sealed the Crew’s place at No. 1. "

"It has elite talent. The pipeline has depth, aided by nice breakouts from Marco Dinges and Josh Adamczewski in 2025. It’s well-balanced with all positions represented in the Top 30. Entering 2026, it’s the top farm system in baseball."

Give the Brewers credit, as well, for their impressive work on the international stage. Made could be the No. 1 prospect in baseball at some point this season and debut in the majors at age 19, and Peña is only a step or two behind him. Further down the list, names like Jeferson Quero and Luis Lara could make noise in the majors as well.

Even if the Brewers sometimes frustrate the fan base by prioritizing sustainability over going all-in with their stars, their organization is a true model of efficiency from top to bottom.