Mets Pitching Prospect Turned In Dominant Playoff Performance
The New York Mets have a very young starting rotation. Due to several injuries, they have been forced to call up top pitching prospects Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat. But they still have some very promising young talent down in their farm system while they continue to fight for the third National League Wild Card spot. They have some intriguing pitching in their minor league levels.
Their No. 13 prospect, right-hander Jack Wenninger took the mound for Double-A Binghampton in the playoffs on Thursday and he delivered when the lights were at their brightest.
Michael Avallone of MLB.com listed the top minor league performances from Thursday, and Wenninger's dominant performance made the list.
Mets Prospect Twirls Playoff Gem
"As well as Wenninger has pitched all season in what has been a breakout campaign, he turned it up a notch when it mattered most. The 23-year-old allowed a second-inning single, a walk in the fifth and nothing else across six scoreless frames to help lift Double-A Binghamton into the Eastern League Finals. Wenninger struck out nine, generated 17 whiffs and retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced. The Illinois product went 12-6 with a 2.92 ERA and fanned 147 in 135 innings during the regular season," Avallone wrote.
Wenninger bounced around during his college career. He first committed to Murray State University and later transferred to the University of Illinois. The Mets selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and he began his professional career shortly thereafter.
In addition to his impressive numbers, he also has struck out 9.8 batters per nine innings and posted a 3.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has been with Double-A Binghampton all season long and has put together a very impressive season, and his latest gem could not have come at a better time.
The future is bright for the young right-hander, and the Mets may soon get a better look at him. He took some very important steps in 2025, and if he can build off of his success this year, perhaps he can make it to Triple-A in 2026 or even garner some consideration for a spot in the Major League rotation at some point.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for him and how he will do in the playoffs.
