Brewers Top Prospect Promoted To Double-A After Torrid Stretch
The Milwaukee Brewers have been a solid team over the past couple of years thanks in large part to their ability to churn out Major League ready prospects that can help the team almost instantly. They have plenty of young players on their current MLB roster that are already making an impact.
However, the future looks bright for the Brewers as well, as there are plenty of solid players in their minor league system that are getting ready to take the next step. One such player is top prospect Jesus Made, who has put together a very strong season.
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that the Brewers have made an important decision with Made, who is quickly rising through the ranks of the farm system.
Brewers Top Prospect Promoted After Hot Stretch
"Baseball’s No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline is joining Double-A Biloxi for a playoff push in yet another example of how 18-year-old Jesús Made continues to follow in the footsteps of young Brewers star Jackson Chourio," McCalvy wrote.
"No one can say for sure where Made’s path will take him, but so far he’s right behind Chourio. Made, a switch-hitting infielder from San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic who inherited a love of baseball from his father, signed with the Brewers in 2024 and will have spent the following season blowing through three full-season affiliates."
Made was signed out of the Dominican Republic last season and he has quickly risen through the farm system. He performed well in the Dominican Summer League last year, hitting .331/.458/.554 with six home runs, 28 RBI, 28 stolen bases and a 1.013 OPS. This year has been no exception. Between Single-A and High-A, the 18-year-old shortstop is hitting .286/.383/.416 with six home runs 58 RBI, 45 stolen bases and an .800 OPS.
The future is certainly bright for Made, and the Brewers clearly think highly enough of him to give him the call to Double-A, where he will help with a playoff push. His speed seems to be his best asset thus far, and it has helped him make some very important strides in such a short period of time after he was signed.
It will be interesting to see what the young shortstop can do at the Double-A level down the stretch. The Brewers are high on him, and he continues to impress.
