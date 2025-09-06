Giants Top Prospect Could Make Impact As Soon As 2026
The San Francisco Giants are surging and still have hope of reaching the postseason as a Wild Card team. They are only four games back of the New York Mets and San Diego Padres for the third and final National League spot. However, even if they don't make it to the postseason in 2025, they have reasons to be excited about the future.
Top prospect Bryce Eldridge has been on a tear in the minor leagues this year. He hit his 24th home run of the season on Thursday night at Triple-A Sacramento. He may not be ready by the end of the 2025 season, but the future is bright for the slugger.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts that Eldridge could make an impact by 2026.
Giants Prospect Could Be Ready By 2026
"A middle-of-the-order with Matt Chapman at third base, Rafael Devers and designated hitter and Bryce Eldridge at first base could anchor San Francisco's offensive attack for the foreseeable future, starting in 2026. Eldridge, 20, has little left to prove in the minors," Reuter wrote.
In addition to his 24 home runs this season, Eldridge is hitting .255/.328/.507 with 77 RBI and an .835 OPS. He possesses power from the right side and could solve the issues that have been plaguing the Giants at the first base position.
Having a right-handed power bat could boost their lineup significantly, and they wouldn't have to worry about playing Devers at first base and could keep him at the designated hitter spot.
Eldridge is certainly knocking on the door of the Major Leagues and should be ready soon. But if he's ready by 2026, the Giants will be in good shape offensively. Having him along with Devers, Chapman and Willy Adames could give them an elite starting lineup full of power.
There is a lot to be excited about with Eldridge for Giants fans. He was their first-round draft pick back in 2023 out of James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia. The 20-year-old has quickly risen through the ranks of the Giants farm system and has already become an elite prospect.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the rest of the 2025 season has in store for San Francisco's top prospect. He was ranked the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball by Bleacher Report.
We'll see if he is ready to make an impact in 2026.
More MLB: Top Mariners Prospect Closing In On Impressive Feat After Latest Big Game